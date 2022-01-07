Kalicharan Granted Bail in Pune Hate Speech Case, To Remain in Custody

The programme was organised by Samasta Hindutva Aghadi at Natubag in Shukrawar Peth to mark the killing of Adilshahi General Afzal Khan by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1659, The Indian Express had reported.

Kalicharan was previously arrested on 30 December for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad'. A day later, he was sent to judicial custody till 13 January.