Two Days After 'Coup', Allotment of Premises to Kashmir Press Club Cancelled

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday, 17 January, announced that the allotment of premises to Kashmir Press Club at Polo View, Srinagar will be cancelled. Further, the control of land and buildings of the club which belongs to the Estates Department will now revert to the same.

In a statement, the Department of Information and Public Relations claimed that “the government is concerned over the emergent situation which has arisen due to the unpleasant turn of events involving two rival warring groups using the banner of the Kashmir Press Club.”

Further, they alleged:

“The factual position is that KPC as a registered body has ceased to exist and its managing body too has come to a legal closure on 14 July 2021, the date on which its tenure came to an end.”