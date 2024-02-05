Watch LIVE Jharkhand Floor Test: Will Quit Politics If ED Shows Evidence Against Me, Says Hemant Soren

LIVE Jharkhand Floor Test: The CM Champai Soren-led government in Jharkhand on Monday, 5 February, is facing a floor test to prove its majority in the state legislative Assembly.

Over 40 Jharkhand MLAs from the ruling alliance flew back to Ranchi from Hyderabad ahead of the crucial floor test on Monday. The MLAs had been whisked away to Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February, in an attempt to counter "poaching" of the legislators.