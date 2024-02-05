Watch LIVE Jharkhand Floor Test: Will Quit Politics If ED Shows Evidence Against Me, Says Hemant Soren

LIVE Jharkhand Floor Test: The CM Champai Soren-led government in Jharkhand on Monday, 5 February, is facing a floor test to prove its majority in the state legislative Assembly.
Over 40 Jharkhand MLAs from the ruling alliance flew back to Ranchi from Hyderabad ahead of the crucial floor test on Monday. The MLAs had been whisked away to Hyderabad on Thursday, 2 February, in an attempt to counter "poaching" of the legislators.
A political crisis had erupted in Jharkhand last week following the resignation and subsequent arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged multi-crore land scam.
Former CM Hemant Soren, who is currently in ED custody, has been allowed to participate in the voting process of the floor test by a special court.
Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren arrives at State Assembly in Ranchi to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government.
PTI
JMM leader Champai Soren was sworn in as the chief minister of the state on Friday, 3 February.
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan had directed him to prove majority on the floor of the House by Monday.
Jharkhand is ruled by a mahagathbandhan government comprising the JMM, Congress, RJD, CPI (ML) L, and others.
The BJP remains in the Opposition in the Assembly, along with the All Jharkhand Students Union and three independent MLAs.
The total strength of the Jharkhand legislative Assembly is 81 seats, and 41 is the majority mark.
LoP Amar Kumar Bauri Addresses Jharkhand Assembly
Ahead of the floor test, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Amar Kumar Bauri addresses the state Assembly.
'A New Definition of Abuse is Being Written': Hemant Soren
"Our country is in a very unusual state. I want to warn my dalit and adivasi citizens that a new definition of abuse is being written. If we do not stay strong, our future generations will not forgive us," Hemant Soren said in Jharkhand Assembly ahead of the floor test.
"My resolve to fight for dalit and adivasi citizens will continue and my struggles for the oppressed communities will continue. I am not scared of the arrest. 140 MPs were earlier suspended from Parliament. This is unprecedented," Soren added.
'Will Not Only Quit Politics, But Leave Jharkhand If ED Shows Proof Against Me': Hemant Soren
"I repeat, I demand the Opposition to present ED's documents that show that I have grabbed land. If they do, I will not only quit politics but I will leave Jharkhand," former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren says in the state Assembly ahead of the floor test.