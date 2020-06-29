Two police officers and a constable in Tamil Nadu have been summoned by the Madras High Court over the custodial death of Jeyaraj and Beniks, in Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district.The father and son were allegedly booked for keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours during the lockdown.Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday initiated suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against Thoothukudi Assistant Superintendent of Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police and constable Maharajan for taking videos of the magisterial proceedings at the police station and not giving records to the magistrate. They have been asked to appear at 10:30 am on Tuesday.The brutal treatment meted out by the two men, that led to their death, has sparked massive outrage in the state over police brutality.‘Be Superheroes, Stand Up For Jeyaraj & Beniks’: Appeal to TN Cops“The policemen were not giving the records called for by the learned Magistrate and it is seen that one of them, viz, Maharajan, Police Constable, Sathankulam Police Station had made a very disparaging remark in Tamil – ‘Unnala onnum pudungamudiyadhu’ – to the learned Magistrate,” the court order said.The Tamil remark roughly translates to, “You cannot do anything to us.”The Judicial Magistrate has been investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the father and son, due to alleged police brutality. The court had noted that unless the state government intervenes and transfers the two higher officials and all police personnel at Sathankulam police station, it will be difficult to conduct a free and fair enquiry.“The Magistrate has been very meticulously looking into the details. He spent over four hours examining all the wounds inside the mortuary,” Edward, Beniks’ uncle told The Quint."The Kovilpatti Magistrate assured all of us that he had no intentions of saving the Sathankulam Magistrate and that he will ensure to be just and fair in his observations," he added.Following Tamil Nadu state government's appeal, seeking permission to shift the case to CBI, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court said they don't have an objection and will not interfere with the decision of the state government.Meanwhile, CCTV footage accessed by The Quint has revealed a few glaring discrepancies in the FIR filed against the two by the Sathankulam police.TN Custodial Deaths: Suspended Cops & Their History Of Violence We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.