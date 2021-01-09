J&K Govt Extends Speed Restrictions on Mobile Internet Till 22 Jan

It stated, “The apprehensions of the law enforcement agencies regarding misuse of high speed mobile data services for infiltration and for coordinating (militant) activities gets credence from investigation of ongoing cases and recent incident of interception of (militants) and recoveries of arms/ammunition, with increased activity on the IB/LoC.”

The order further justified the extension of the ban by noting that it was essential for the “overall safety scenario” and to prevent the misuse of social media in view of “the terror activities during the last fortnight.”