WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar Named NDA Candidate For Vice President

According to information from Raj Bhavan Kolkata, Dhankhar was born on 18 May 1951 in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

He holds a LLB degree from the University of Rajasthan.

He had assumed the charge of the office of the Governor of West Bengal on 30 July 2019.

He was elected as a member of the Rajasthan Bar Council in the year 1988.

In 1989, he was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu Parliamentary Constituency as a Janata Dal candidate, and in 1990 he became the chairman of Parliamentary Committee and also a Union Minister.

He later joined the Congress, and was elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from Kishangarh Constituency in Ajmer district from 1993-1998.

Later, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2003. He was the national convener of the BJP’s Law and Legal Affairs Department.