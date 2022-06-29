Vice President Election, Counting of Votes To Be Held on 6 August: EC

Election to the office of the vice president of India, as well as the counting of votes will be held on 6 August, the Election Commission said. The poll will be conducted between 10 am and 5 pm.

The notification for the election will be issued on 5 July, and the last date for filing of nomination papers will be 19 July.

Venkaiah Naidu is the incumbent vice president, whose term will end on 10 August.

As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing vice president is required to be completed before the expiration of the term, an official press release by the EC stated.

The vice president also serves as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.