5 Months, 5 Letters: What Dr Kafeel Khan Wrote From a UP Jail

Four days after he got bail in February, he was booked under National Security Act (NSA) which was further extended in May for three months. With his earlier arrest over the BRD medical tragedy – in which he was later acquitted – to his current imprisonment, Dr Khan has found himself to being targeted, he says in his letters.

In March, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pleading that he be allowed to use his medical expertise to help in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis. He stated then that India needs massive testing, monitoring and stringent social distancing norms as lockdown is not enough.

“I have conducted 103 free medical camps since out of jail after the BRD oxygen tragedy examining over 50,000 children/patients all over India...I feel I could be of some help in curtailing this disease,” he said.