‘I Could Be of Help’: Dr Kafeel’s Plea to PM Modi on Corona Crisis
In a letter dated 19 March, Dr Kafeel Khan, who has been languishing in jail on charges under the National Security Act, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleading that he be allowed to help in the medical efforts to counter the coronavirus crisis.
He ended the letter with an urgent plea, “So therefore I humbly request you to defer/order to release to serve from my illegal, arbitrary, malafide, unjustified detention at least for time being till my beloved country come out winning against this deadly virus. I’d be grateful to you.”
Dr Khan also suggested measures that need to be taken for India to effectively counter Stage 3 of COVID-19, which is the community transmission phase.
Dr Khan went on to recommend the following steps, “I propose that we should increase rapid testing strength (1 in each district level), opening up of new ICUs (100s in each district), isolation wards (1000s in each district), extensive training of doctors/paramedics/support group including AYUSH and private sectors, curb on rumours, avoid unscientific views and mobilise all our resources as soon as possible.”
Full Text of Dr Kafeel Khan’s Letter
Here is the full text of Dr Kafeel Khan’s letter to PM Modi.
