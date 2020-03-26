‘I Could Be of Help’: Dr Kafeel’s Plea to PM Modi on Corona Crisis
Dr Kafeel Khan also suggested measures that need to be taken for India to effectively counter Stage 3 of COVID-19.
In a letter dated 19 March, Dr Kafeel Khan, who has been languishing in jail on charges under the National Security Act, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi pleading that he be allowed to help in the medical efforts to counter the coronavirus crisis.

Dr Khan wrote, “Sir, with my 20 years of experience in medical field and more so by those 103 free medical camps I had conducted since out of jail after BRD oxygen tragedy, examining over 50,000 children patients all over India, I feel I could be of some help in curtailing this disease.”

He ended the letter with an urgent plea, “So therefore I humbly request you to defer/order to release to serve from my illegal, arbitrary, malafide, unjustified detention at least for time being till my beloved country come out winning against this deadly virus. I’d be grateful to you.”

Dr Khan also suggested measures that need to be taken for India to effectively counter Stage 3 of COVID-19, which is the community transmission phase.

“I fear with our fragile health system which is in shambles at primary level, scarce intensive care units, huge shortage of doctors/paramedics, large population, poverty, lack of awareness, etc. could lead to an impending catastrophe.”
Dr Kafeel Khan

Dr Khan went on to recommend the following steps, “I propose that we should increase rapid testing strength (1 in each district level), opening up of new ICUs (100s in each district), isolation wards (1000s in each district), extensive training of doctors/paramedics/support group including AYUSH and private sectors, curb on rumours, avoid unscientific views and mobilise all our resources as soon as possible.”

Full Text of Dr Kafeel Khan’s Letter

Here is the full text of Dr Kafeel Khan’s letter to PM Modi.

(Photo courtesy: Twitter/Dr Kafeel Khan)
(Photo courtesy: Twitter/Dr Kafeel Khan)

