ISIS Claims Responsibility for Blasts Near Kabul Hospital
Media reports said that suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the hospital's entrance.
Taliban's rival, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least 19 people and injured over 43 more near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, 2 November, AFP reported.
In a statement on Telegram channels, ISIS's faction Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) said that five Islamic State group fighters carried out simultaneous coordinated attacks in Kabul.
As per eyewitnesses and a Taliban official, the sound of gunfire was also heard in the area on Tuesday.
Media reports said that suicide bomber detonated his explosives near the hospital's entrance, and gunmen barged into the facility brandishing their weapons.
Taliban's spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed that the insurgents aimed to target civilians, doctors and patients in the hospital.
Saturday's explosions add to the series of bloody attacks launched by the Islamic State in Afghanistan following the United State's exit, and Taliban takeover of the region.
A couple of weeks ago, after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for bombing a Shi'ite mosque in the Afghan city of Kandahar.
A suicide bomber had detonated an explosive vest in another Shi'ite mosque in Kunduz city as week before the Kandahar blast. At least 50 people were killed in that attack.
(With inputs from AFP.)
