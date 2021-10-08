ADVERTISEMENT
Afghanistan: Explosion at Kunduz Mosque, 50 People Reported Dead
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet.
At least 50 people were reported dead by hospital sources after an explosion rattled a mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city during Friday prayers on 8 October, AFP reported.
A health professional at the Kunduz Central Hospital said, "So far we have received 35 dead bodies and over 50 wounded people in our hospital."
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as yet, AFP reported.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with details.)
