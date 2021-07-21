India's COVID Death Toll Spikes as Maharashtra Adds 3.5K Deaths in Revised Data

India reported a big jump in daily COVID deaths on Wednesday, 21 July, after Maharashtra government revised it COVID death count, reported NDTV.

The state reported 3,507 “old deaths” that had not been reported earlier. A total 489 deaths were reported from other states in India.

This is not the first time that Maharashtra has revised its fatality data, which resulted in a jump in the death toll. According to an India Today report dated 14 June, the state government reported 2,771 deaths, of which 2,288 were “old deaths”.

India’s current death toll due to the pandemic is 4,18,480. However, a new study revealed that excess deaths in the country are likely up to 4.9 million, suggesting that millions more have died that the official toll provided by the Centre.