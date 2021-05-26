Report Explains How India’s COVID Stats Are Actually Much Higher

“Poor record-keeping”, “lack of widespread testing” and “India grossly understating the true state of the pandemic” are some of the damning observations on the second wave of the COVID pandemic in India made in a New York Times article.

In the absence of transparency, the New York Times spoke to over a dozen experts to analyse the number of cases and deaths to arrive at several estimates for the real extent of devastation on ground zero.

The detailed report also relies on large-scale antibody tests to arrive at estimates. Despite its limitations, the tests provide a fresh way to arrive at more realistic figures. “It gives us a starting point. I think that an exercise like this can put some bounds on the estimates,” Dan Weinberger, an associate professor of epidemiology at the Yale School of Public Health, said.