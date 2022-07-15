ADVERTISEMENT

Indians Aged 18-59 Eligible for Free Booster Doses for Next 75 Days From Today

The vaccination drive will be held as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
Indians Aged 18-59 Eligible for Free Booster Doses for Next 75 Days From Today
i

People belonging to the 18-59 age group will receive free precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive which began on Friday, 15 July.

"It will start from today and continue for the next 75 days. We'll try to vaccinate all the citizens between 18-59 years of age," Family Welfare Director and Nodal Officer for COVID Vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi told news agency ANI.

The drive, aimed at boosting the uptake of COVID-19 precaution doses, will be held as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×