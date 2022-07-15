Indians Aged 18-59 Eligible for Free Booster Doses for Next 75 Days From Today
The vaccination drive will be held as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.'
People belonging to the 18-59 age group will receive free precaution doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at government vaccination centres under a 75-day special drive which began on Friday, 15 July.
"It will start from today and continue for the next 75 days. We'll try to vaccinate all the citizens between 18-59 years of age," Family Welfare Director and Nodal Officer for COVID Vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi told news agency ANI.
The drive, aimed at boosting the uptake of COVID-19 precaution doses, will be held as part of the government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
