Indian Diplomat Endorses ‘Israel-Like Model’ for Kashmir

At a private event organised by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri in New York City on Saturday, 23 November, Indian Consul General to United States, Sandeep Chakravorty called for an Israel-like model for Kashmir.

The event attended by several Indian nationals, including Kashmiri Pandits, was organised to discuss the theme of the filmmaker’s upcoming project based on the forced displacement of Kashmiri Hindus in the early 1990s.

Speaking about the government’s move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August, the Consular General said that the Kashmiri Hindus will soon be able to head back home.