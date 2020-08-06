India Rejects China’s Interference: MEA on UNSC Meeting on J&K

On Wednesday, India completed one year since the abrogation of Article 370 and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

On the one-year anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Amnesty International India too issued a situation update and analysis of the region, demanding restoration of 4G internet services, release of detainees, as well as an end of criminal probes under draconian laws against journalists.