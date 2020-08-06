India Rejects China’s Interference: MEA on UNSC Meeting on J&K
India urged China to draw proper conclusions from such “infructuous attempts.”
“This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, 6 August, after China raised the Kashmir issue for deliberations in the 15-member United Nations Security Council (UNSC)
“We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India. As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. (sic)”MEA
Further, the MEA said that it “rejects China’s interference in our internal affairs”. It also urged China to draw proper conclusions from such “infructuous attempts.”
Background
Earlier, T. Tirumurti, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, had tweeted:
“Another attempt by Pakistan fails! In today’s meeting of UN Security Council (UNSC) which was closed, informal, not recorded, and without any outcome, almost all countries underlined that J&K was bilateral issue & did not deserve time and attention of Council.”
According to The Wire, this was in reference to the third closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states since the abrogation of Article 370 in India, all of which had been initiated by China.
On Wednesday, India completed one year since the abrogation of Article 370 and the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.
On the one-year anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Amnesty International India too issued a situation update and analysis of the region, demanding restoration of 4G internet services, release of detainees, as well as an end of criminal probes under draconian laws against journalists.
(With inputs from The Wire.)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.