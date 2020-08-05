Restore 4G, Release Detainees: Amnesty International India on J&K

The organisation says that it has also “documented physical attacks on, harassment and intimidation of at least 18 journalists since 5 August 2019". The "draconian media policy introduced by the government in the region which openly aims to create a sustained narrative on the functioning of the government in media” by checking on “anti-national activities, fake news and plagiarism” has "further extinguished independent media in the region.”

Amnesty International India also points out that 70 political leaders were placed under administrative detention. “However, it could not find a single case of detention of a political member belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – the current ruling party in India.”

The organisation observes that many leaders still languish in detention on the basis of “verbal orders or repressive laws”, which is in “complete violation of their fair trial rights guaranteed by the ICCPR and Indian Constitution.”