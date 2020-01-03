India ‘Isolated’ Itself Through CAA: Ex-Foreign Secretary Menon

Former Foreign Secretary Shivshankar Menon on Friday, 3 January, slammed the government for amending the Citizenship Act, saying India has "isolated" itself through the move and the list of critical voices both at home and abroad is "pretty long." Speaking at an event where a number of academicians discussed the adverse implications of the contentious law, which has led to nationwide protests, Menon said the perception of India has changed after the law was passed.