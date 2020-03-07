QCrime: TikTok Friendship Ends in Murder; Woman Defrauded Online

It was an investigation by a UK-based online “vigilante” that caught the attention of first the BBC and then the Gurgaon Police, which earlier this week arrested two men involved in running a fake call centre from Udyog Vihar. The call centre would dupe foreign nationals of lakhs under the pretext of providing them with “technical assistance”.

The 5 minute 58 second documentary, Spying on Scammers, was uploaded by BBC on YouTube on March 2, and was the result of the work of a “British vigilante” who calls himself Jim Browning and had hacked into CCTV cameras installed at the fake call centre. It came to the attention of Gurgaon Police the following day, and an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

(Source: The Indian Express)