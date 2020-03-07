QCrime: TikTok Friendship Ends in Murder; Woman Defrauded Online
1. Noida: TikTok Friendship Ends in Murder
A 49-year-old woman was killed Thursday allegedly by a man she had befriended on social media two-and-a-half-years ago. The victim, Neerja Chauhan, and accused, Raghav Kumar (25), came in contact through content creation apps TikTok and Likee, police said.
Kumar worked as a kitchen staff at an eatery in Noida, and would often ask Chauhan for money. It was the latter’s refusal to part with a few thousand that led to the murder, police said.
(Source: The Indian Express)
2. Two Men Who Duped Foreigners From Gurgaon Call Centre Arrested
It was an investigation by a UK-based online “vigilante” that caught the attention of first the BBC and then the Gurgaon Police, which earlier this week arrested two men involved in running a fake call centre from Udyog Vihar. The call centre would dupe foreign nationals of lakhs under the pretext of providing them with “technical assistance”.
The 5 minute 58 second documentary, Spying on Scammers, was uploaded by BBC on YouTube on March 2, and was the result of the work of a “British vigilante” who calls himself Jim Browning and had hacked into CCTV cameras installed at the fake call centre. It came to the attention of Gurgaon Police the following day, and an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station.
(Source: The Indian Express)
3. Pune: Woman Duped of Rs 11.76 Lakh in Online Fraud
A 27-year-old woman has filed a complaint at Hadapsar police station against online fraudsters , who allegedly duped her of Rs 11.76 lakh, said police.
In her complaint, the woman, who works at a private firm, said fraudsters contacted her through email and mobile phone last year and told her a pharma company in England wanted “herbal ingredient odochiceara raw oil”, which is used for vaccination of animals.
They lured the complainant, saying the product was available in India and it was possible to earn profit by selling it to the UK-based company at double rate.
(Source: The Indian Express)
4. Men on Bike Snatch Driver’s Phone
A chauffeur working with a BKC-based private company was robbed of his phone after two bike-borne men snatched it from him in Airoli on Tuesday. The incident took place at Rabale MIDC along the Mahape-Thane MIDC Road. Shahnavaz Hussain, 31, drove one of the office employees to a hotel at Mahape-Thane MIDC Road around 6.30 pm.
After the man went in, Hussain sat near the footpath and watching videos on his phone. “The two men came on a red and black bike and snatched Hussain’s phone,” said an officer from Rabale MIDC police station.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Four Booked for Storing Hazardous Chemicals Sans Permits
A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals in godowns without proper permits in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Friday.
The police on Thursday raided two godowns at Harnam Complex in Purna of Bhiwandi and found the hazardous chemicals stored in gunny bags and drums, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Bhiwandi Rajkumar Shinde said.
(Source: PTI)
6. Ulwe: Real Estate Agent Invests in Firm, Duped of ₹10 Crore
The Vashi police have booked three people for allegedly cheating an Ulwe-based real estate agent and his family of ₹10.2 crore after getting them to invest in an import-export firm.
Sami Khan, 33, his mother and father-in-law had invested ₹6 lakh. Khan had invested ₹3 crore in 2016 and got initial returns of ₹52 lakh.
He got his relatives to invest in Juhi Maritime and Cargo as capital, as per the FIR registered at Vashi police station.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
7. Bolivian National Caught With Cocaine Worth ₹1.5 Crore
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have arrested a 55-year-old Bolivian woman for allegedly smuggling 312 grams of cocaine estimated to be worth ₹1.5 crore. The drugs were tightly packed in 13 condoms and were consumed by the accused to conceal it.
The Bolivian national, Ribera A Delicia, was intercepted at the Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday after she arrived here from Addis Ababa.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
