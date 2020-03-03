Hyderabad Court Acquits Terror Suspect Abdul Karim Tunda

A court in Hyderabad on Tuesday, 3 March, acquitted terror suspect Syed Abdul Karim alias Tunda in connection with a case of allegedly conspiring to carry out a series of blasts in Hyderabad in 1998.

The Metropolitan Sessions court Judge, which had earlier deferred the verdict in the case to Tuesday, acquitted Tunda, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) bomb expert, on the grounds that prosecution was not able to produce sufficient evidence against the accused.

A case was registered against Tunda and others in 1998 on charges of conspiring to carry out blasts during the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad.