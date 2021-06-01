How to Order Liquor Online in Delhi? Everything We Know About It

The Delhi government has not yet provided any clarification regarding ‘how to order liquor online’. But there are some websites and platforms who have in the past, provided the service of online liquor delivery.

Last year, states like West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra, etc allowed online delivery of liquor through platforms like Amazon, BigBasket, Zomato, and Swiggy, reported Gadgets360.

However, the government is soon expected to release the detailed guidelines on how to order liquor online.