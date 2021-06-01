Delhi Allows Liquor Home-Delivery; Order Through App, Web Portal
L-13 licence-holders will be allowed to deliver if the order is received through mobile app or web portal.
Home delivery of Indian and foreign liquor via mobile app and web portal has been permitted in Delhi under the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021.
Those holding the L-13 licence will be permitted to "deliver liquor to residences only if the orders are received through the mobile app or the web portal. No delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution," the rules published on Monday, 31 May, said.
The licensee shall not sell liquor to any person for consumption on the premises and shall not sell liquor to any other licensee, the rules further specified.
Earlier, home-delivery was technically allowed. L-13 licence holders were allowed to deliver "to the residences only if the order is received through e-mail or by fax (not on the telephone)," The Indian Express pointed out.
Those holding the relevant licences under the new rules can also serve liquor in open spaces, including terraces, balconies and courtyards belonging to restaurants, bars and clubs.
The change in rules comes amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Delhi having been under lockdown since mid-April.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
