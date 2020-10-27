High Drama at Siddipet as Police Detain Telangana BJP President

High drama prevailed at Telangana’s Siddipet district after police arrested the state’s BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay, hours after it conducted raids on Raghunandan Rao, who is the party’s candidate for the upcoming Dubbaka bye-election.

Earlier on Monday, police seized Rs 18.65 lakh from the house of Raghunandan's relative in Siddipet. However, BJP activists at the scene claimed that the money was being planted by police to sabotage the party and began running away with the seized cash. Police said that over Rs 12 lakh was ‘looted’ by BJP workers.

Even as the issue was brewing, BJP state president Karimanagar MP Bandi Sanjay headed to Siddipet only to be arrested and sent back to Karimanagar. The Siddipet police cited "law and order" issues with the presence of Sanjay in the town and said that his entry could have led to trouble.