'Have a Bit of Kashmiriyat in Me': Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar

A day after reaching Srinagar for a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed party workers on Tuesday, 10 August, calling for the restoration of the UT's full statehood and conduction of Assembly elections.

"We demand the restoration of full statehood for Jammu & Kashmir and free and fair elections here," Gandhi stated, news agency ANI reported.

This was Gandhi's first visit to the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370.

The Congress leader also said that his visit was a "homecoming" and expressed that he "understood" the people of Kashmir.

He said, "Our family lives in Delhi now. Before that, we used to live in Allahabad and before that, in Kashmir. I, too, believe in Kashmiriyat; a bit of it is also within me."