Haryana DSP Suspended for Allowing Unauthorised Access of Visitors to Dera Chief
Gurmeet Ram Rahim is currently serving sentences in rape and murder cases in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.
The Haryana government suspended DSP Shamsher Singh on Monday, 23 August, for allegedly allowing the self-styled godman, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, unauthorised access to visitors during his medical examination and check-ups in AIIMS, New Delhi, in July this year, The Indian Express reported.
The Dera chief is currently undergoing a sentence of 20 years imprisonment in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail in rape cases and life imprisonment for the murder of Sirsa-based journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.
Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Rajeev Arora said, “The Governor of Haryana is pleased to place the services of Sh. Shamsher Singh, HPS, DSP/Meham under suspension with immediate effect. During suspension period he will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under rule-83 of Haryana Civil Services (General) Rules-2016. During suspension his headquarter will be in the office of DGP Haryana, Panchkula and he will not leave the station without the prior permission of the competent authority (sic)," Indian Express reported.
Allegedly, four people were given unauthorised access to the Dera chief during his visit to the AIIMS on 13 July. Meanwhile, senior police officers have reportedly recommended departmental action against Singh for “deliberate lapses”.
In November last year, reports had emerged that Ram Rahim had been “secretly” granted parole for a day in October 2020.
Stating that “it was not information which needed to be shared”, Haryana Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala had then claimed that he was aware of the matter.
Chautala had later justified the 'parole' saying that it was granted on 24 October 2020, as per the law to let the Dera chief visit a Gurgaon hospital where his ailing mother was admitted, The Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will announce judgment on 26 August in Ranjit Singh murder case, in which Ram Rahim Singh is one of the accused.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
