Haryana CM Has Agreed to Supply Water to Delhi: State BJP Chief Amid Shortage
BJP also censured the Aam Aadmi Party over the existing paucity, accusing it of deflecting responsibility.
As the national capital battles a water scarcity, Delhi chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Adesh Gupta declared on Sunday, 12 June, that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has agreed to release more water for Delhi.
The announcement came following a two-day executive meeting of the ruling party's Delhi unit.
Censuring the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the existing paucity, the leader stated, "on humanitarian grounds on our request, Haryana CM has agreed to give us extra water to tide over the present crisis," The Indian Express reported.
Kejriwal, Delhi BJP Urge Haryana CM to Supply Water
Earlier, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also urged the Haryana CM to supply more water to the capital.
Meanwhile, Gupta had taken to Twitter to say, "In a meeting with Haryana CM ML Khattar along with Delhi BJP, urged him for the supply of water due to growing shortage in Delhi during intense heat. Haryana has been supplying water to Delhi for years. Their government has also assured full cooperation on our request."
The memorandum that they submitted read, "Haryana supplied 88,000 MGD in 2016, 88,500 MGD in 2017, 88,000 in 2018, 89,500 MGD in 2019, 92,000 MGD in 2020, 92,500 MGD in 2021 and 85,500 MGD so far this year."
'Kejriwal is Responsible for Shortage': BJP
Gupta slammed Kejriwal for blaming Haryana for the shortage, saying that the Delhi government was deflecting responsibility.
"Arvind Kejriwal himself is responsible for the water shortage in Delhi," the leader wrote on Twitter on Monday.
Last month, Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain had accused the Haryana government of depriving the capital's people of their rights by obstructing water supply in the Yamuna river.
"The water level in the Wazirabad barrage has been severely depleted due to the Haryana government's insufficient water supply. This must be understood in light of the fact that a one foot drop in the Yamuna's water level causes a water scarcity in Delhi, as the Yamuna provides the majority of the city's drinking water," he had said during a visit to the barrage.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
