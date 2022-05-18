'Delhi Govt Lying': CM Khattar as AAP Minister Blames Haryana for Water Crisis

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi blamed the Haryana government for a water shortage crisis in the city, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday, 17 May, said that Delhi is being supplied with its fair share of water.

“As per Supreme Court order, 1,050 cusecs of water is being given and the Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed from time to time that Delhi is being given their share of water,” the Haryana CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The Delhi government is lying about water. Delhi is being given 1050 cusecs of water for their share," the Haryana CM said, adding that the Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed from time to time that Delhi is being given their share of water as per the Supreme Court order.