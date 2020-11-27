1 Farmer Dead, 2 Injured as Truck Hits Their Tractor in Haryana

Two people were injured and a 40-year-old farmer was killed after a speeding truck crashed with their tractor-trolley in a village in Haryana’s Bhiwani on Friday, 27 November, amid the farmers’ march, Hindustan Times reported.

While the injured are have not yet been identified, the deceased was identified as Tanna Singh, a resident of Mansa district in the state.

“When they reached near Mundhal, a speeding truck hit their tractor-trolley. One farmer was killed on the spot while two others were injured. The injured have been sent to a hospital,” a spokesperson of Bhiwani Police said.

The incident is said to have taken place around 5:30 am, when the farmers were protesting against the government’s new agriculture laws.