Happy Dhanteras 2022: Best Wishes, Greetings, and Messages For Your Loved Ones

Dhanteras or Dhanvantri Jayanti or Dhantrayodashi or Dhanwantari Triodasiis the first day that marks the beginning of Diwali - festival of lights. Bhai Dooj is another important festival that marks the end of the five days festival. Every year, according to Hindu calendar, Dhanteras falls on 13th Lunar Day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Dhanteras 2022 will start on Sunday, 23 October 2022. Dhanteras Jayanti is an important festival among Hindus in which they purchase gold, silver, copper, brass, utensils, idols, and other home appliances to bring good luck.
On this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, we have curated a list of wishes, quotes, greetings, and messages that you can share with you loved ones.
May Maa Lakshmi's blessings be with you and the people you care about forever. May the Dhanteras festival bring you success in all that you do. Happy Dhanteras 2022.
Let's follow tradition and purchase some gold and silver to mark the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. I wish you a happy and prosperous Dhanteras.
I hope this festival season is joyful and festive for you. I wish you a Dhanteras filled with blessings from Lord Ganesha and Maa Lakshmi. Happy Dhanteras 2022 to you and your family.
May the glittering Diya fill your life with joy and wealth. Happy and prosperous Dhanteras to you and your family. I pray that Goddess Maha Lakshmi bless you till eternity. Happy Dhantrayodashi 2022.
On this auspicious festival of Dhanteras, May Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj, grant us health, money, and good luck. Shubh Dhanteras.
I hope Maa Laxmi is always by your side to bless all of your endeavours and support you as you create new success tales. I wish you a very Happy Dhanteras 2022.
On your path to greater success, May this Dhanteras bring you money and fortune. Happy Dhanteras To You Dear Friend.
May Goddess Laxmi grant you success in business despite all obstacles. Happy and prosperous Dhanteras to you.
I hope you have the finest chances to grow and be successful. A very Happy Dhanteras to you and your family.
I really wish that you be blessed more than you anticipate on this Shubh Dhanteras. May Almighty's blessings come as a surprise for you and make you happy and content now and forever. Happy Dhanvantri Jayanti 2022.
May Lord Kuber always bestow upon you success and prosperity in life. I'd like to wish you a happy and blessed Dhanteras.
I pray that the Goddess of Wealth bless you and fill your life with joy and success. Happy Dhanvantri Jayanti.
