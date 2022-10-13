Dhanteras 2022: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and Significance

This is the festive season and everyone is delighted to celebrate every festival with fervor and grandeur. With Diwali just around the corner, people can't hold back their excitement and have already starting their shopping spree. Diwali or Deepawali is one of the auspicious and important festival of Hindus. It is a 5 day festival that generally falls on 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha. This year Diwali will be observed on Monday, 24 October 2022. Dhanteras or Dhanvantri Jayanti or Dhantrayodashi or Dhanwantari Triodasi is the first day that marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. Bhai Dooj is another important festival that marks the end of the five days festival.

Let's find out Dhanteras Date 2022, significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, and other important details.