Gyanvapi Mosque Row: Court Issues Notice for Carbon Dating of 'Shivling'

The Varanasi district court on Thursday, 22 September, issued a notice to the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee over a plea filed by the Hindu side seeking the carbon dating of the alleged 'Shivling' that was reportedly found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex. The next hearing in the case will be held on 29 September.

"Court issued a notice over our application for carbon dating and demanded objections from Muslim side; disposal on 29 September. Court rejected the 8 weeks time (sought by mosque committee to prepare for next hearing)," Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu plaintiffs, told news agency ANI.

He added that they are demanding carbon dating of the 'Shivling'. "Muslim side says it's a fountain, we say it's Shivling. An independent body has to investigate and ascertain this. We are filing an application to demand for carbon dating," he had said earlier.