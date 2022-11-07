Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Significance, History, and More About Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is an auspicious festival celebrated annually by people especially belonging to the Sikh Community. It is known by many other names including Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsab and Prakash Parv. Gurpurab is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

Every year, the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the full moon date of the Kartik month (Kartik Purnima) and is recognized with full grandeur and enthusiasm by Sikhs all across the globe.

Let us read about the Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 date, holiday, history, significance and everything that you must know about the Gurpurab.