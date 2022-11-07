Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Significance, History, and More About Gurpurab
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab will be celebrated in India on 8 November 2022 - Here's the history and significance.
Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is an auspicious festival celebrated annually by people especially belonging to the Sikh Community. It is known by many other names including Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsab and Prakash Parv. Gurpurab is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.
Every year, the festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on the full moon date of the Kartik month (Kartik Purnima) and is recognized with full grandeur and enthusiasm by Sikhs all across the globe.
Let us read about the Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 date, holiday, history, significance and everything that you must know about the Gurpurab.
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date
This year, the Guru Nanak Jayanti Date is Tuesday, 8 November 2022. The festival will be observed to mark the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Gurpurab falls on Kartik Purnima, 15 days after Diwali - the festival of lights. On the eve of Gurpurab, people will observe a Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday tomorrow throughout the country.
Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab) - History and Significance
According to different religious sources, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in Talwandi Nankana Sahib around 1469. He is known for founding the Sikhism and ushering forth enlightenment to the world. The festival celebrates his legacy, accomplishments, and life.
Guru Nanak Dev Ji believed that one can connect with God through earnest prayers. The sacred text book known as Guru Granth Sahib - the core holy religious text of Sikhism is composed of all his teachings. According to Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib is the final, supreme, and immortal Guru and one must follow it diligently to seek divine blessings. The holy verses advocate social justice, equality, prosperity, and selfless devotion to the entire mankind regardless of communal and racial differences.
Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab): Celebration Ideas
Following are some of the ideas that people must adopt to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji - Guru Nanak Jayanti (Gurpurab).
Participate in Akhand Path - a Sikh ritual in which the verses of Guru Granth Sahib are recited continuously for 48 hours.
Join Nagarkirtan processions that are generally held a day prior to Guru Nanak's Ji's birthday. During these processions, 5 men called Panj Pyare hold the holy Nishan Sahib - a triangular flag of Sikhism.
Chant Verses of Guru Granth Sahib along with other groups of people.
Play traditional musical instruments in Gurudwaras with devotion.
Hold the palanquin in which Guru Granth Sahib is kept during the prayers.
