Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Inspirational Quotes By Guru Nanak Dev On Gurpurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most important, auspicious, and sacred festivals of the Sikhs and it marks the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Gurus- Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is observed on the full moon date of the Kartik month or Kartik Purnima every year. It will be celebrated on 8 November 2022. Guru Nanak Dev ji is respected in the Sikh religion since he was the founder of Sikhism and he was the one to lay the foundation of Sikhs. The festival is celebrated by Sikhs all across the globe with utmost love and reverence.

As per religious sources, Guru Nanak Dev Ji was born in the year 1469 at Talwandi Nankana Sahib and he laid the foundation of the Sikh religion with an aim to bring enlightenment to this world. This festival is celebrated to honor his life, achievements, and legacy.