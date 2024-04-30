Gujarat Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Why is it Observed on 1 May?

Gujarat Day or Gujarat Foundation Day or Gujarat Sthapana Divas is celebrated every year on 1 May. Two states, Maharashtra and Gujarat, were formed after the partition of Bombay on the basis of language in 1960. As both of these states were coastal, they emerged as economic hubs. Gujarati is the official language of Gujarat, which was developed from local Prakrits and Sanskrit. The state of Gujarat has been on the world map since ancient times. The country's largest economy and a significant part of the country's population are both connected to Gujarat.
Gujarat has played a pioneering role in the country's economic development, and it was previously known as the 'Jewel of Western India' due to its economic prosperity. Various cultural programs, competitions, and seminars are held on the annual Gujarat Day to commemorate the state's establishment.
Gujarat Day 2024 Date
This year, Gujarat Day will be celebrated on Wednesday, 1 May 2024.
History of Gujarat Day
The state of Gujarat was established on 1 May 1960. On the same day, Maharashtra was also formed. These two states were carved out of Bombay State by the Bombay Reorganization Act in 1960, due to the demands of the Gujarati and Marathi-speaking people. The statehood celebrations are held in Gujarat and Maharashtra every year with great enthusiasm and zeal. After the separation of these two states on linguistic grounds, Gujarat, is now home to the Gujarati-speaking population while as Maharashtra, is home to the Marathi-speaking population.
Significance of Gujarat Day
Gujarat Day is celebrated every year 1 May. This day is significant as it celebrates the cultural heritage, history, and progress of Gujarat. The day also honors the contributions of the people of Gujarat to the socio-economic fabric of India. The state of Gujarat is rich in cultural heritage, traditions, and industry, trade, and education. It is a diverse part of Gujarat that celebrates its unity, diversity, and strength. Various cultural events, flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, and gatherings are organised across the state to celebrate Gujarat Day. It is a day to remind ourselves of the unity, diversity, and strength of Gujarat as a part of the Indian nation.
