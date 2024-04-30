Gujarat Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Why is it Observed on 1 May?

Gujarat Day or Gujarat Foundation Day or Gujarat Sthapana Divas is celebrated every year on 1 May. Two states, Maharashtra and Gujarat, were formed after the partition of Bombay on the basis of language in 1960. As both of these states were coastal, they emerged as economic hubs. Gujarati is the official language of Gujarat, which was developed from local Prakrits and Sanskrit. The state of Gujarat has been on the world map since ancient times. The country's largest economy and a significant part of the country's population are both connected to Gujarat.

Gujarat has played a pioneering role in the country's economic development, and it was previously known as the 'Jewel of Western India' due to its economic prosperity. Various cultural programs, competitions, and seminars are held on the annual Gujarat Day to commemorate the state's establishment.