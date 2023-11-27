Gujarat: 20 Dead in Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains

At least 20 people died due to lightning strikes after unseasonal rains in Gujarat on Sunday, 26 November.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and wished speedy recovery for those injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy for their irreparable loss. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X.