Gujarat: 20 Dead in Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains

At least 20 people died due to lightning strikes after unseasonal rains in Gujarat on Sunday, 26 November.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and wished speedy recovery for those injured.
"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this tragedy for their irreparable loss. The local administration is engaged in relief work, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X.
According to the news agency PTI, at least 220 of 251 talukas of Gujarat received up to 50 mm of rainfall within just 10 hours since 6 am on Sunday. Ahmedabad received 15 mm of rainfall alone.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in a statement, said that unseasonal rainfall has been caused due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)