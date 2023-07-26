India Sees Spike in Lightning Deaths: What Can Govt Do To Mitigate the Problem?

Various studies have shown that lightning strikes have increased in terms of frequency and intensity. As Sunil Pawar, a scientist at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), explained to The Quint, "Since 2019, the frequency of lightning strikes has risen by between 20 and 35 percent across various regions of India."

The 2020-21 Annual Lightning Report published by non-profit organisation, Climate Resilient Observing Systems Promotion Council, recorded a 34 percent increase in lightning strikes within a year.

A study by scientists from the Divecha Centre for Climate Change at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, found that lightning strikes had increased by around 25 percent from 1998 to 2014, and that their frequency was projected to increase further by the turn of the century.

And it is just set to get worse. In India, a 2021 study published in the journal 'Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics' said that by the end of the century, lightning frequency is set to increase by between 10 percent and 25 percent, while its intensity is expected to spike by between 15 and 50 percent.