Goa Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping British Woman

“The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Goa police on Monday, 6 June, for allegedly raping a British woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa. The accused has been identified as Joel Vincent D’Souza.

"The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway," a Goa police officer said.

According to a police official, the local resident had assaulted the women on 2 June. A couple of days after the attack, the 42-year-old woman, and her husband who was in Goa with her, approached the British High Commission, Times of India reported.

Subsequently, a complaint was filed with Goa police.

(With inputs from PTI and Times of India.)

