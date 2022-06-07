Goa Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping British Woman
“The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway,” a police officer said.
A 32-year-old man was arrested by Goa police on Monday, 6 June, for allegedly raping a British woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa. The accused has been identified as Joel Vincent D’Souza.
According to a police official, the local resident had assaulted the women on 2 June. A couple of days after the attack, the 42-year-old woman, and her husband who was in Goa with her, approached the British High Commission, Times of India reported.
Subsequently, a complaint was filed with Goa police.
(With inputs from PTI and Times of India.)
