Gauhati HC Orders Release of Woman First Declared as 'Indian,' Then 'Foreigner'
Hasina Bhanu, a resident of Darrang, was lodged in a detention camp in October after being declared a foreigner.
An Assam resident, who was declared as Indian in 2016 and then as a foreigner in 2021 by the Foreigners Tribunal (FT), will walk out of detention on Thursday, 16 December, after intervention by the Gauhati High Court.
Fifty-five-year-old Hasina Bhanu, a resident of Darrang, was lodged in the Tezpur detention camp in October after being declared a foreigner.
Bhanu had then submitted a plea in the court, observing that the FT had in 2016 declared that she was not a foreigner or an illegal immigrant, as per an NDTV report.
After she was declared Indian by the FT in 2016, a second case had been registered against Bhanu in the same FT after a referral from the Assam Border Police in 2017, on the suspicion of her being a Bangladeshi national, as per The Indian Express. The FT in 2021 had declared that she was a foreigner from the 1971 stream.
"The petitioner despite being an Indian citizen had to face detention in a camp and will now be released," the high court said on Monday, NDTV reported.
The court noted that the tribunal was aware that Bhanu had previously been declared an Indian, and so the second order of the FT cannot be upheld.
