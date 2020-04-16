Free 1 Month Ration for Those Without Ration-Card: Chhattisgarh CM
Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a bid to provide some relief to the poor, announced on Wednesday, 15 April, that those without a ration card in their possession for any reason, will get ration free for one month, according to Navbharat Times.
Earlier, the state government had already announced that those who have a ration card will be given free ration for two months.
He added that the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus will also continue till stated otherwise officially.
"In these trying and hard times, the state government wants to ensure that no one goes to sleep with an empty stomach," Baghel stated.
He said that of the 56 lakh ration card holders, most of them have been provided the free ration for the aforementioned period.
Baghel also emphasised to continue practising the social distancing norms, washing hands regularly and wearing masks in public.
India will remain under lockdown until 3 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday, extending prohibitory measures by another 19 days.
The PM had added that from 20 April, based on extensive scrutiny, a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown will be permitted in areas where the spread has either been contained or prevented.
(With inputs from Navbharat Times)
