Free 1 Month Ration for Those Without Ration-Card: Chhattisgarh CM

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a bid to provide some relief to the poor, announced on Wednesday, 15 April, that those without a ration card in their possession for any reason, will get ration free for one month, according to Navbharat Times.

Earlier, the state government had already announced that those who have a ration card will be given free ration for two months.

He added that the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus will also continue till stated otherwise officially.

