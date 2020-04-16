COVID-19: Global Tally Crosses 2 Million, India’s at 12,380

The total number of cases in India climbed to 12,380 on Thursday, 16 April, according to the data released by the health ministry. The number includes 414 deaths and 1,488 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the United States reported nearly 2,600 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, AFP reported. Worldwide, 20,63,161 cases and 1,36,938 deaths have been reported, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.

The Union health ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts as ‘Red Zones’, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as ‘Green Zones’, according to ANI.