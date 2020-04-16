COVID-19: Global Tally Crosses 2 Million, India’s at 12,380

The total number of cases in India climbed to 12,380 on Thursday, 16 April, according to the data released by the health ministry. The number includes 414 deaths and 1,488 recoveries.
Meanwhile, the United States reported nearly 2,600 COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours, AFP reported. Worldwide, 20,63,161 cases and 1,36,938 deaths have been reported, according to the Johns Hopkins tracker.
The Union health ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts as 'Red Zones', while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as 'Green Zones', according to ANI.
- PM Modi has said that the lockdown will be extended till 3 May
- All states will be closely monitored until 20 April. Conditional relaxations may be introduced in areas where hotspots don’t emerge, PM Modi said
- 3 FIRs have been registered regarding the gathering of migrant workers at Bandra railway station in Mumbai
- China expressed “serious concern” over US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend funding for the WHO
- MHA has issued consolidated revised guidelines on the measures needed for the containment of COVID-19
MP Tally Surges to 980 as Indore Reports 42 New Cases
42 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore, taking the Madhya Pradesh tally to 980, health officials told PTI.
India Case Tally Rises to 12,380; Death Toll at 414
170 Red Zones, 270 Green Zones Identified in India
Taking intensive efforts for implementing containment measures to combat COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the health ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts as ‘Red Zones’, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as ‘Green Zones’, according to ANI.
The Red Zones are further divided into two groups; there are 123 hotspot districts with a large outbreak and 47 hotspot districts with clusters.
US Reports Nearly 2,600 New Deaths in 24 Hours
The United States reported nearly 2,600 COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, AFP reported on Thursday, 16 April.
