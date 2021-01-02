‘True Public Servant’: Ex-Minister, Cong Leader Buta Singh Dies

Former Union Home Minister and Congress leader Buta Singh passed away on Saturday, 2 January, at the age of 86.

According to news agency PTI, he was in a coma since October 2020 when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Singh served as Union Home Minister from 1986 to 1989 under then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Among other ministerial portfolios held by the eight-time member of Lok Sabha during his political career included agriculture, parliamentary affairs and sports. He also served as the governor of Bihar from 2004 to 2006.