Karnataka Jail Perks Case: Court Grants Bail to Ousted AIADMK Leader Sasikala

Sources say that Sasikala was allowed to wear her own clothes and she was given a cook. A pressure cooker and spices were found in her cell. She was also provided a separate visitor's room and the corridor in the jail was barricaded for her. She also enjoyed free movement.

The CCTV footage showed Sasikala talking to a visitor for four hours and footage showed Sasikala and Ilavarasi moving out of their block holding a bag, sources said.

The investigation was ordered by then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

(Published in arrangement with IANS)