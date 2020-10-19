Forcing Her Inside Police Van Not Right, Says Licypriya’s Mother

A day after she was shifted from outside Parliament House to Jantar Mantar in a police van, the mother of nine-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam told The Quint that forcefully taking a minor inside a security vehicle gave the impression that she was being arrested or detained and therefore, does not set the right example.

According to Bidyarani Kangujam, Licypriya, along with 12-year-old Aarav Seth and another 21-year-old boy were holding an awareness drive on air pollution at about 1:30 pm on Sunday, when a bunch of police officers and CRPF personnel approached them.

The security personnel, Bidyarani claims, told them that since it was a high-security area and since Section 144 was in place, protests could not be held there.