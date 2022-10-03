Cracker Ban in Delhi Dampens Biz but Effigy Makers Hopeful About 'Good Dussehra'

The last time Sarvesh had a 'good Dussehra' was in 2019, when she raced against time to build several 25-feet tall Ravana effigies. She earned decent money for it. COVID-19 and the lockdown, however, put her out of business through 2020 and 2021.

This year, 39-year-old Sarvesh and others like her have returned to their workshops on a pavement in west Delhi’s Titarpur village, where many have been making effigies for over 20 years.

“Teen saal baad Dussehra kar rahein hain. Sabko ummeed thi ki maal zyaada bikega. Par jab patakhe hi nahi honge to Ravan kaise jalega. (Dussehra is being celebrated after three years. Everyone hoped that there would be more sale this year but that’s not the case. There are no firecrackers, how will the Ravana burn?)” asked Sarvesh.

Four days before Dussehra, which is on 5 October, The Quint visited Titarpur village where over 50 people put together bamboo sticks, painted the many faces of Ravana, and awaited buyers.