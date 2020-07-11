Fire Breaks Out at a Shopping Centre in Mumbai’s Borivali West

The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in one of the shops in the complex.

Published11 Jul 2020, 03:21 AM IST
A fire broke out at a shopping centre in Mumbai’s Borivali West on Saturday, 11 July, reported news agency ANI.

14 fire engines were pressed into action but no loss of life has been reported so far. The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit in one of the shops in the complex.

Speaking to NDTV, Chief Fire Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said that 13 jumbo tankers and a robot were used to contain the fire.

