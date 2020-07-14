Fire Engulfs Pharma Unit Near Visakhapatnam; Worker Injured
This incident comes days after two people died after a gas leak incident at a unit in the same JN Pharma City.
At least one worker was injured as a fire broke out after an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam late on Monday, 13 July, reports said.
The incident reportedly took place at a unit of Ramky Solvents in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City near Paravada.
Fire tenders were sent to the spot. Visakhapatnam DCP Suresh Babu was later quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "90 percent of the fire has been doused. Firefighting operations are underway... We will investigate the matter."
Reports said that the fire at the unit led to workers of other companies in the area running out in panic.
The reason behind the explosion is not known yet.
This incident comes days after two people died and four others were hospitalised after a gas leak incident at a unit in the same JN Pharma City.
Before that, in May, a styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers factory in Vizag claimed 11 lives and caused hundreds of others to be hospitalised.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)
