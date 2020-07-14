Fire Engulfs Pharma Unit Near Visakhapatnam; Worker Injured

At least one worker was injured as a fire broke out after an explosion at a pharmaceutical unit near Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam late on Monday, 13 July, reports said.

The incident reportedly took place at a unit of Ramky Solvents in Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City near Paravada.

Fire tenders were sent to the spot. Visakhapatnam DCP Suresh Babu was later quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "90 percent of the fire has been doused. Firefighting operations are underway... We will investigate the matter."