Gas Leak at Pharma Unit in Visakhapatnam: 2 Dead, 4 Hospitalised

At least two people died and four others were hospitalised after a gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The incident is reported to have taken place around 11:30 pm on Monday, 29 June.

"The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else," Parwada police station inspector Uday Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying regarding the incident.