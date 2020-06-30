Gas Leak at Pharma Unit in Visakhapatnam: 2 Dead, 4 Hospitalised
“The situation is under control now... Gas has not spread anywhere else,” a police inspector said.
At least two people died and four others were hospitalised after a gas leak incident at a pharmaceutical unit in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.
The incident is reported to have taken place around 11:30 pm on Monday, 29 June.
"The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else," Parwada police station inspector Uday Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying regarding the incident.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident, his office said, adding that the factory was shut down immediately as a precautionary measure.
The incident comes weeks after a styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers Private Limited in Vizag claimed 11 lives and caused 300 others to be hospitalised.
(With inputs from ANI.)
