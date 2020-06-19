Authorities in Uttar Pradesh should immediately drop the criminal investigation into journalist Supriya Sharma, and stop legal harassment of journalists, the Committee to Protect Journalists said on Thursday, 18 June.An FIR was registered at Varanasi’s Ramnagar police station against Scroll’s Executive Editor Supriya Sharma and its Chief Editor over a report published from Varanasi’s Domari village.The FIR was filed on 13 June, on the basis of a complaint by Mala Devi, a woman from Domari village in Varanasi constituency, quoted in the report, published on 8 June.Scroll.in released in a statement saying, “Scroll.in interviewed Mala in Domari village, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on 5 June 2020. Her statements have accurately been reported in the article titled, ‘In Varanasi village adopted by Prime Minister Modi, people went hungry during the lockdown’”.“Scroll.in stands by the article, which has been reported from the prime minister’s constituency. This FIR is an attempt to intimidate and silence independent journalism, reporting on conditions of vulnerable groups during the COVID-19 lockdown.”Statement by Scroll.inModi 2.0: Has Press Freedom Shrunk in the Last One Year?Reporters Without Borders, an organisation that promotes the cause of press freedom around the world, strongly condemned the action by the Uttar Pradesh police.“In India, independent news portal @scroll_in’s editor @sharmasupriya has just been booked for a report on the effects of the lockdown to combat coronavirus. @RSF_inter condemns in the strongest terms this blatent [blatant] attempt to intimidate one of India’s most resilient reporter!,” read the tweet.Supriya is a two-time Ramnath Goenka award winner and a recipient of the Chameli Devi Outstanding Woman Journalist award for 2014-15.Aliya Iftikhar, CPJ’s senior Asia researcher, in New York said that launching a criminal investigation is ‘a clear intimidation tactic and sends a chilling message to journalists across the country.’ He called for the Uttar Pradesh police to immediately drop the investigation as the journalist was simply doing her job as a journalist.The FIR was slammed by many journalists blaming the police and the BJP-led government for attempting to curb the freedom of the press.Philippine Journalist Maria Ressa Convicted in Cyber Libel CaseThe FIR was filed under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) and under the SC/ST Act.The police have also named Scroll.in’s Editor-in-Chief Naresh Fernandes in the FIR. Sharma had interviewed Mala, a single mother, who had to take care of six members of but was going through a hard time as her employers had stopped paying her during the lockdown. Mala had reportedly told Scroll.in she was a domestic worker and that she did not have a ration card which caused a lot of distress during the lockdown period.But what made the story grab eyeballs is the fact that they lived in a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.However, Mala Devi in her complaint to the police alleged her comments and identity was misrepresented by the journalist.She had claimed she was worked as a sanitation worker at the Varanasi city municipality, and not a domestic worker, reported Scroll.in.Chasing ‘Stories’ In Sundarban: A Day In The Life Of 2 Journalists We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.