The Varanasi Police has registered an FIR against Scroll.in's Executive Editor Supriya Sharma over an article written by the journalist on the condition faced by people in Domari, a village adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his parliamentary constituency.The FIR has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) 1989.The complaint, on the basis of which the FIR was lodged, was filed by Mala Devi, one of the people quoted in the story. Devi has alleged that she was misquoted by the journalist as someone who had to go hungry during the coronavirus lockdown as she did not have access to food.Devi, in her complaint, says that she told Sharma that she had no trouble getting food.While at the look of it, this looks like it could be a possible case of defamation, the specific charges filed by the Varanasi Police in the FIR raise a few questions.Scroll's Supriya Sharma Booked for Report on PM's Adopted VillageWas Section 269 of IPC Required in Case of Such a Complaint?One of the charges filed by the Varanasi Police in the FIR was Section 269 of the IPC.This section applies to the following:"Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.—Whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine, or with both."So, what in the article could lead to the likely spread of an infection or disease (presumably COVID-19)?This shows that the section has been unthinkingly slapped on because the article is about the coronavirus lockdown.Section 3(1) of the SC/ST Prevention ActSection 3(1) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is a different matter. Under the act, as it originally stood, there would be no applicable provision relevant to this case.But the highlighted portion in the image below, is what Section 3(1) of the act says now, after amendments in 2015:The only possibly relevant sub-sections are, therefore:3(1)(r): intentionally insults or intimidates with an intent to humiliate a member of an SC/ST in any place within public view and,3(1)(s): abuses a member of an SC/ST using caste name in any place within public view.Since no caste name has been specified in the article, it is difficult to ascertain how sub-section 3(1)(s) applies here.For sub-section 3(1)(r), there is a requirement of an intent to humiliate, which is difficult to prove going just by the article.However, here's what Section 3(1)(d) punishes:"garlands with footwear or parades naked or semi-naked a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe"This, of course, makes no sense whatsoever. And applying this provision, or any apart from 3(1)(r), demonstrates no application of mind by police.Then Why Was the SC/ST Prevention Act Included?So, what is the significance of invoking provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act?Why wasn't criminal defamation – where truth alone isn't a defence – enough here?The key significance is that one can't get anticipatory bail if accused under this act.One might remember the furore in 2018, when the Supreme Court upheld the 2015 amendments, but said anticipatory bail could be granted if no prima facie case was made out. Amendments were passed by the Centre to nullify this, which were then upheld by the SC.There is a logic to not granting anticipatory bail – to prevent 'no prima facie case' becoming a way for influential upper caste persons to get away because of who they are.Whether that logic applies here, given all the background, is definitely up for debate.