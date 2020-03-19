Farooq Abdullah Writes to PM, Wants 4G Internet Services Restored

The chorus for restoration of high-speed 4G internet services on mobile phones in Jammu and Kashmir has grown in the wake of the detection of the first case of coronavirus in the Valley.

Internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August last year, hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370. While the 2G services on postpaid mobile phones and broadband and lease-line services were restored months later, the 4G services continued to remain suspended.

The government in a recent order said the low-speed internet will continue in the Union Territory till 26 March “in the interests of sovereignty and integrity” of the country.